June Inhern, left, supervisor of Individualized Instruction, presented the performance scores for parish elementary school pre-kindergartens along with those for Head Start and private child care centers. (Photo by Harlan Kirgan)

Parish early childhood program rated ‘Proficient’

Wed, 11/29/2017 - 3:08pm Harlan Kirgan

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Eunice Today

465 Aymond St.
Eunice, LA 70535
Phone: 337-457-3061
Fax: 337-457-3122

The Eunice News Copyright © 2017