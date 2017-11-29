June Inhern, left, supervisor of Individualized Instruction, presented the performance scores for parish elementary school pre-kindergartens along with those for Head Start and private child care centers. (Photo by Harlan Kirgan) Parish early childhood program rated ‘Proficient’ Wed, 11/29/2017 - 3:08pm Harlan Kirgan PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Parish early childhood program rated ‘Proficient’