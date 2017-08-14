Pastors plan community-building activity

Leaders Building Leaders group met during a luncheon Thursday at the Southeast Center to discuss the Family Fun Day to be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Southeast Center in Eunice. Police Chief Randy Fontenot and 20 ministers and pastors met. In no particular order are the Rev. Allen Ben, the Rev. Andrew Guillory, the Rev. Caleb Semien, the Rev. Horace Pickney, elder Joseph Valmore, the Rev. James Edwards, the Rev. Johnathon Clayton, the Rev. Lloyd Antoine, the Rev. Luke Johnson, the Rev. Mike Guillory, the Rev. Wesley Givs Jr., the Rev. Neal Citizen, evangelist Freddy Smith, the Rev. Tyrone Charlot, the Rev. Jimmie Thomas, and the Rev. Tyronne Tyler. Also to particpate, but not pictured are the Rev. Jermaine Tezeno, the Rev. Mac Frank, the Rev. Ben Allen, the Rev. Eddie Caston, the Rev. Joseph Ceaser, the Rev. Matthew Alfred, and elder Freddie Thomas. (Photo by Myra Miller)