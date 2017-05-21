Lynn LeJeune, Greater Krotz Springs Port Commission executive director, talks to the St. Landry Parish Council Wednesday in Opelousas. (Photo by Harlan Kirgan)

Amanda Cain, St. Landry Parish Government director of finance.

Paving coming to a road near you

Sun, 05/21/2017 - 8:00am Harlan Kirgan

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Eunice Today

465 Aymond St.
Eunice, LA 70535
Phone: 337-457-3061
Fax: 337-457-3122

The Eunice News Copyright © 2017