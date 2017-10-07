Retired Opelousas doctor elected 40 & 8 national commander

Dr. Kenneth C. Lafleur, of Opelousas, was elected chef de chemin de fer, or national commander, of Forty & Eight at its 98th annual national convention, on Sept. 16 in Bossier City.

Lafleur has served the state and the national organization of the Forty & Eight in multiple high offices. He is also a past department commander of the Louisiana American Legion.

The Forty & Eight is committed to charitable and patriotic aims. Membership is by invitation, and open only to honorable discharged veterans, and those honorably serving members of the United States Armed Services.

Lafleur received his doctor of medicine from Tulane University in 1966.

Lafleur served his active duty as a major in the Army Medical Corps during the Vietnam War 1970 – 1972.

Now retired, Lafleur was in the private practice of ophthalmology in Opelousas for about 40 years.

He is married to Patricia Ione McNamara Lafleur, and they have three adult children.

His home parish of Saint Landry Catholic Church, and the Diocese of Lafayette have awarded him honors. Lafleur served in as a grand knight of the Knights of Columbus, exalted ruler of the Elks, both chief of staff and surgery at Opelousas General Hospital, along with serving LSU as an associate professor of ophthalmology. He also found time serve as King Corinth XX, King Orme L, and Yambilee King.