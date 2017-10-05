Hilton Fontenot stands by his mailbox on Thompson Lane northwest of Eunice on Tuesday. He complained that recent St. Landry Parish road crew work resulted in the puddles in front of his property. (Photo by Harlan Kirgan) Road problem may get a fix Thu, 10/05/2017 - 8:43am Harlan Kirgan PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Road problem may get a fix Tags: St. Landry Parish GovernmentSt. Landry Parish President Bill Fontenot