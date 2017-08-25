Sandbags available

Sandbags will be available for pickup to Eunice residents starting at 1 p.m. Friday until further noticeat the Northwest Community Center Pavilion, 651 Samuel Dr., Eunice, according to an announcement from Mayor Scott Fontenot.

This is a fill your own site. Sand and bags will be available. Residents will need to bring a shovel.

For more information, call the Mayor’s Office at 337-457-7389.

The St. Landry Parish Government Public Works will have the Yambilee Building sand bag operation location at 1939 West Landry St. in Opelousas open today and over the weekend from 7:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. for those parish residents needing sandbags. This will be a fill your own site, so residents are asked to bring their own shovel and be prepared to fill their own bags. Sand and bags will be available.