Sandbags, sand available

St. Landry Parish Government is providing sandbags at the Yambilee Building, 1939 W. Landry St., Opelousas.

Residents must fill their own sandbags and should bring a shovel. Sand and bags will be available.

The location is open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The site was opened due to the heavy rainfall Sunday and expected rain Wednesday.

Sandbags are also available at the Eunice City Barn on Bobcat Drive until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Eunice Mayor Scott Fontenot said.

Sandbags and sand will be available at the Northwest Community Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, he said. The sand and bags are from St. Landry Parish Government.

People will have to bring their own shovels for the sand at the Northwest Community Center on Wednesday.

Fontenot said by Tuesday most of Eunice had dried out, but there are low-lying areas that are threatened by flooding if it rains again.

Eunice got about 6 to 8 inches of rain in about a two hour period Sunday morning, he said.