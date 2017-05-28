St. Landry Parish School Board member Mary Ellen Donatto, left, listens to Superintendent Patrick Jenkins at a special meeting on May 22 in Opelousas. (Photo by Harlan Kirgan) School Board continues steps to tax vote Sun, 05/28/2017 - 5:09am Harlan Kirgan PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about School Board continues steps to tax vote Tags: St. Landyr Parish School Board