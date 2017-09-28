School Board explores STS issues

During Monday’s Acadia Parish School Board (APSB) meeting, the group considered the resolution to state mineral board for a lease agreement. The school board’s attorney looked at it and said no changes are needed and it will be brought to the full board for approval.

Crowley High’s principal requested the APSB pay back a loan made for band uniforms in 2011. With both a new band director and principal the school is trying to resolve the ongoing uniform situation by requesting the outstanding balance be paid by the school board and the school will pay them back over a three year time span. The school board approved the request to be sent to the full board.

Next, a report from Transportation Committee was received. An increase in bus riders caused overcrowding but students were shifted around to level off loads.

During the rearranging of the student’s pickup services parents were sent a memo informing them of the changes before they occurred.

They were happy to report that most of the changes were met with no problems. There was one route in Rayne which had been running late fairly often. The Transportation Committee is working to resolving the issue.

During preparations for Hurricane Irma, the transportation committee issued a secondary parking area for school buses in case floodwaters left them stuck. The action was taken with no problems at all and Johnny Bourque complimented those involved in the action.

One problem that was addressed were some of the new buses having issues with the transmission warning light coming on even though no such problem was occurring.

It’s been discovered to be a software issue. Student Transportation Services is an authorized bus repair service location so it will not effect the busses’ warranty.

Many buses from the preexisting fleet have had a problem with brake calibers since the beginning of the year.

As of now six have failed and some have locked up. With the obvious problem with brakes in the buses, it was suggested that any new parts come from local businesses as currently most bus parts come from ROSS (a company that services buses). Local businesses are often used for last minute parts when needed.

Most of the former buses have been sold to a company in Mississippi. There is still one left awaiting pickup.

The Transportation Committee has recently hired a new diesel mechanic, giving the repair shop a full staff with three full-time mechanics, one part time mechanic and one mechanic’s assistant.

Drivers have recently received carbon copy work order slips so that drivers will have a copy of maintenance request to keep in the bus.

Speaking of drivers there has been three new drivers hired and one coach who is currently training for CDL. More drivers are needed. As many as 13 drivers can be absent on any given day. As a general rule most buses do not pick up students before 6 a.m.

And finally, the committee reviewed the STS contract, which ends in June 2018. It will be brought to the board at a future meeting.

After a count was made at the beginning of the school year, it was determined that the parish has about 30-35 more students than last year.