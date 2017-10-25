Marco Gonzalez, left, talks about St. Landry Parish public school facilities at a School Board meeting Monday in Opelousas. The School Board is planning two tax propositions for salaries and infrastructure. (Photo by Harlan Kirgan) School Board to get tax proposals Wed, 10/25/2017 - 3:20pm Harlan Kirgan PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about School Board to get tax proposals Tags: St. Landry Parish School Board