Second Harvest Food Bank distributes USDA commodities

Second Harvest Food Bank distributes commodities to eligible, needy families under the Food Bank Program in the following parishes: Acadia, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion and Washington.

The location and hours of operation for each Second Harvest Food Bank partner agency, by parish, is as follows:

Acadia

Christian Service Center of Iota, 422 Kennedy Dr., Iota; 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Community Investors, 452 West Harmon St., Church Point; from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on the fourth Saturday.

Evangeline

First Baptist Church of Basile, 3001 E. Schambers St., Basile; from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

St. Landry

Eunice Food Bank, 251 W Park, Eunice; from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Commodities are given on a first-come, first served basis as part of the normal food package provided by the site. Commodities can only be given to registered applicants. For information regarding eligibility requirements, contact Second Harvest Food Bank at 504-734-1322 or 337-237-7711.

Second Harvest provides food to more than 550 partners and programs across 23 parishes from the Mississippi border to the Texas state line.

Second Harvest Food Bank is an affiliated ministry of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans, a member of Feeding America, and a United Way partner agency. To join in the fight to end hunger, visit no-hunger.org or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/2ndHarvestGNOA or on Twitter and Instagram @2ndHarvestGNOA.