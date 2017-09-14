Sept. 11 attacks remembered

Since 2002 Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Eunice provides a free barbecue luncheon to all those who protect and serve commemorating the fatal Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on the United States. Front, from left, are Sandra Fontenot, Ashley McElroy, Carolyn Aucoin, Chrissie Menard, Alexis Miller, Bill Wimberly, Christian Walker, Gary “Goose” Fontenot, and Nick Veillon. In back, from left, are Darrell Huckaby, Kim Fontenot, Austin Doucet, Police Chief Randy Fontenot, Joshua Courville, Fire Chief Michael Arnold, and Evan Reed. (Photo by Myra Miller)