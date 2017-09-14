St. Landry, Acadia projects are among bid openings

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced today that 25 projects were let on September 13, and 16 contractors presented apparent low bids. The bids totaled $84.7 million.

The projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:

U.S. 190 superstreet project in St. Tammany Parish: $9,169,117.44.

Livonia signage enhancement project in Pointe Coupee Parish: $156,099.25.

Clearview operational improvements in Jefferson Parish: $1,560,614.59.

I-20 patching and overlay in Caddo Parish: $20,204,196.66.

LA 343 patching and overlay in Lafayette Parish: $976,039.33.

U.S. 71 patching and overlay in St. Landry Parish: $5,972,273.48.

LA 796 paving and drainage in Bienville Parish: $1,516,630.14.

U.S. 80 patching and overlay in Richland Parish: $2,705,785.62.

New Orleans Airport connector road in Jefferson Parish: $6,088,417.01.

LA 73 (Government Street) “road diet” in East Baton Rouge Parish: $11,724,721.80.

LA 3032 left turn lanes in Caddo Parish: $1,131,137.39.

City of Alexandria street improvements (Phase 2) in Rapides Parish: $2,499,649.66.

Bridge repairs throughout northeast Louisiana: $10,951,675.90.

River Road north overlay in Livingston Parish: $595,703.01.

I-10 and I-59 median cable barriers in St. Tammany Parish: $2,777,777.

LA 530 paving and patching in Caddo Parish: $238,714.84.

Paving and patching throughout northwest Louisiana: $1,066,407.38.

LA 1231-2 cross drain replacement in Winn Parish: $155,505.40.

U.S. 11 patching and overlay in Orleans Parish: $439,917.98.

LA 367 patching and overlay in Acadia and St. Landry parishes: $575,386.42.

LA 377 paving in Allen Parish: $591,095.01.

LA 397 paving in Beauregard Parish: $363,693.98.

LA 19 patching, overlay, and drainage in East Baton Rouge Parish: $2,588,844.11.

I-610 pavement marking replacement in Orleans Parish: $193,159.

I-49 pavement marking replacement in St. Landry Parish: $484,899.20.

“It’s our responsibility at DOTD to ensure that our residents and all motorists continue to have a safe and reliable infrastructure system throughout Louisiana,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “This letting is an investment of resources in projects that will improve the maintenance and preservation of the transportation system.”

Most of the 25 projects are part of the DOTD’s Highway Priority Program, which is presented to the state legislature and includes a list of prioritized projects to be constructed in the following fiscal year. Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.