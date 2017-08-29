St. Landry Parish road closure notice

The following are St. Landry Parish roads affected by flooding, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

1. Hwy 103 near John Addie-- (very muddy)

2. White Oak Rd-- (flooded) (Washington area)

3. Bordelon Ln @ Hwy 745-- (flooded) (Plaisance area)

4. Collins Lane---- flooded (but passable) (Plaisnace area)

5. Chris Rd -- (flooded) (Cankton area)

6. Seven Arpents Rd-- (just muddy)- (Arnaudville area)

7. Sandy Rd-- (flooded) (Plaisance area)

8. Club Rd - (flooded) (Palmetto area)

9. Dry Bayou Rd- (flooded) (passable in a truck)

10. Nevills Rd (flooded) (Port Barre area)

11. Horecky Rd - (flooded) - (Whiteville area)

12. Elementary School Rd-- (flooded (but passable) (Morrow area)

13. Peter Smith Rd -- flooded (but passable with truck) (Morrow area)

14. Maddie Rd -- (flooded)( Melville area)

15. Chris Rd ---- has about 100 yards of water (Cankton area)

16. Old School Rd - (flooded) - (passable in a truck)(Pecaniere area)

17. Industrial Lane -( flooded) - (Eunice area)

18. Garland off Hwy 347 - Flooded - (Contacted parish gov. for signs)

