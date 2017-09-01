State parks, welcome centers reopening

The Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism announces the latest updates to TS Harvey-related closures.

“We are continuing to monitor the weather, especially the potential activity in the Gulf,” said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. “While we are committed to reopening our facilities as quickly as possible, the safety of our visitors and our staff is a primary concern.”

Reopenings are as follows:

Atchafalaya Welcome Center: reopened Aug. 31.

New Orleans Welcome Center: reopened Aug. 31.

St. Francisville Welcome Center: reopened Aug. 31.

Bayou Segnette SP – cabins and boat launch: closed until further notice, due to wind-driven high water levels at the boat launch and the cabin area.

Cypremort Point SP: reopening Thursday, Sept. 7; the park suffered no damage to structures, but the beach area is significantly eroded.

Fairview-Riverside SP: reopening Monday, Sept. 4.

Fontainebleau SP – day-use area: reopened Aug. 31.

Grand Isle SP: reopening Friday, Sept. 1.

Lake Fausse Pointe SP: reopening Thursday, Sept. 7; areas of the park are still under 2-3 feet of water.

Palmetto Island SP: reopening Friday, Sept. 1.

Sam Houston Jones SP: closed until further notice; the Calcasieu River is still well over its banks and parts of the park are still under water.

Tickfaw SP: Reopening Tuesday, Sept. 5.

All reopening dates are contingent upon the amount of damage, if any, sustained by each site. For more information about Louisiana State Parks visit www.LaStateParks.com. Follow Louisiana State Parks on Facebook, for the latest on facility closures.