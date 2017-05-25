Tomb of the Unknown guard from Louisiana describes his duty

Former Army Sgt. Benton Thames holds a flag that flew over Audie Murphy’s grave in Arlington National Cemetery. Murphy, was one of the most decorated soldiers of World War II. Thames used the back of the flag to keep record of his service as tomb guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The use of a grave flag for the record is a tradition among the guards, he said in speech Wednesday at VFW Post 8791 in Eunice. (Photo by Harlan Kirgan)