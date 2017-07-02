Tour offered inside look at rice research

A trailer full of people await the start of the next set of Field Tours to at the 108th annual Rice Field Day at the H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station. The station, located between Crowley and Rayne has been a hub of development for years now and continues to draw big crowds for its annual field day. The Field Day is an opportunity for the scientists working day-in and day-out to showcase their work and talk about future work. (Photos by Jennine LeJeune/Crowley Post-Signal)