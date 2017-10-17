February 12, 1938 ~ October 11, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 16, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Adam Abshire Jr., 79, who died Wednesday, October 11, 2017.

He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Joshua Meaux, Kade Abshire, Kameron Abshire, Taylor Abshire, Coty Trahan and Chanley Maturin. Honorary pallbearers will be Miranda Vice, Megan Abshire, Maci Savoy, Brooke Boudreaux and Chelsea Trahan.

Adam is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jenny M. Mouton Abshire; as well as his children, Jerome Abshire (Shawn), Dean Abshire (Monica), Rachel Meaux (Arnold), Kent Abshire (Ann) and Randy Abshire (Twyla); brother, Truman Abshire; ten grandchildren; and twenty great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam Abshire Sr. and the former Alicia Thibault; brothers, Alex Abshire, Alfred Abshire, Leo Abshire, and Otis Abshire; and sisters, Alice LeBlanc, Bernice Duhon, Jeanne Schexnider, Stella Duhon, Eve Richard and Rosa Roche.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, October 15, 2017 from 2:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, October 16, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Heart of Hospice, Home Health of Acadiana and Our Lady of Lourdes and his doctors for the love and care they gave to our husband and father.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.