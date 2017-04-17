EUNICE~It is with the heaviest hearts that the family of Adam "Brother" Johnson announces his passing on Saturday, April 15, 2017 in the comfort of his home with loving family and friends by his side. He was 88. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Eunice. Rite of Committal will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Adam was known by his close friends and family as "Brother". He was a retired pipeline superintendent as well as an avid community activist. He enjoyed cooking, camping, cruising, and spending his free time with his family especially his grandchildren. He was very giving of his time and energy whenever any family member or friend needed help. He will be truly missed by all the lives he has touched and was loved by anyone who ever met him.

He was a loving husband for sixty four loving years to Patricia Leonards Johnson of Eunice; a wonderful father to three loving daughters, Melinda Johnson Valenta, Colleen Gustin Ardoin and Michelle DeRouen and husband, Jeff all of Eunice; a wonderful brother to Rena Dupre of Eunice; a loving and wonderful grandfather to six grandchildren, Dody Redmann and husband Dr. James, Amy Ortego and husband, Dustin, Crystal Prejean and husband, Eric and Adam Gustin and Jade Pelican, Lance DeRouen and wife, Brooke and Lindsey DeRouen; twelve great grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Terrance and Amelia Moreau Johnson; infant daughter, Mary Ann Johnson; four brothers, Lawrence, Leo, Leonce and Fred Bellow; five sisters, Pearl Prudhomme, Thelma Higginbothan, Mable LaFleur, Belle Bellow and Elma Manuel. "While we are mourning the loss of a loved one, others are rejoicing to greet him."

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Monday, April 17th from 10:00 am until 10:00 pm and again on Tuesday, April 18th from 8:00 am until time of services.