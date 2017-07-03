Adam Lee, Jr. passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at the age of 74.

No Memorial Services have been scheduled at this time.

He is survived by three nephews, Shane Klein of Eunice, JW Klein of Eunice, and Champ Klein of Florida; one niece, Trina Klein of Eunice.

Adam was preceded in death by his parents, Adam Lee, Sr. and Belva Zayo Lee; one brother, Every Lane Lee; one sister, Barbara Klein.

Quirk & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.