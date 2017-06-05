Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on June 5, 2017, at Quirk & Son Funeral Home for Adrian Boone, 85, who passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2017.

Interment will be held at Prairie Ronde Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pastors Joshua Johnson and Terry LaFleur will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his children, Sue Gotreaux and husband, Larry of Holden, Sherry Sattler and husband, Bill of Youngsville, and Debbie Miller and husband Kent of Eunice; grandchildren, Amy Gotreaux, Keela Bumm, Stacey Junot and Dustin Gotreaux all of Denham Springs, Jada Sattler of Lafayette, Michael Miller and Jacob Miller of Eunice; great grandchildren, Tyler Fleming, Kaitlyn Bumm, Cora Bumm, Adam Bumm, Sydney Junot, Grant Junot, Khloe Gotreaux and Kenslie Gotreaux all of Denham Springs; and two sisters, Velma Boone and Victoria Pitre of Lawtell.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Vercie Bertrand Boone; grandson, Cody Miller; his parents, Henry Boone and Amy LeJeune Boone; and a host of brothers and sisters.

Mr. Boone held his family near and dear to his heart. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Adrian had an infectious love his life, family, and the Lord. He was a member of Emanuel Baptist Church. He was fondly known to many as "Papa Boone," was a man of many trades, from farming and carpentry to working and operating draglines, dozers, and other heavy machinery in the oil field. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing, and tinkering with broken items and repurposing anything he fixed.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Quirk & Son Funeral Home in Eunice on June 4, 2017, from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on June 5, 2017, from 8:00 AM until time of service.

Pallbearers will be Michael Miller, Kent Miller, Dustin Gotreaux, Tyler Fleming, Adam Bumm, and Dustin Junot. Honorary Pallbearers, Jacob Miller and Carl Thierry.

The family would like to thank Amedysis Healthcare and Hospice, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital doctors and staff for their care and compassion; his senior companion and caregiver, Ms. Lisa LeJeune; his caregiver and granddaughter, Jada Sattler, and the family and friends who visited and prayed with him.

Quirk & Son Funeral Home at 121 South 6th Street, Eunice, LA 70535 (337) 546-6081 is in charge of the funeral arrangements.