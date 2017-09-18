Agnes Chaumont McGee

Agnes Chaumont passed away on Saturday September 16, 2017, at the age of 82.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at 10:00 AM. at

St. Thomas More Catholic Church with burial to follow at Miller Cemetery.

Fr. Clinton Sensat will officiate.

At the request of the family visitation will begin on Tuesday, September 19 2017 at 12:00 PM

until 10:00 PM. and will reopen on Wednesday at 8:00 AM until time of services. A rosary will be prayed

on Tuesday at 7:00 PM by Deacon David Guillory.

Agnes is survived by her three sons; Cullen McGee and wife Janice of Eunice, Darwin McGee and

Wife Robin of AZ, Kevin McGee and wife Beverly of Eunice, one daughter; Yvonne Doucet and husband

Dwayne of Evangeline fifteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.

Agnes was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Chaumont and Beatrick Miller Chaumont,

her husband; Burley McGee, one son; Stephen McGee, five brothers; Birchman Chaumont, Joe Chaumont, Hugh Chaumont, Hewey Chuamont, Andrew Chaumont, three sisters; Edora Sanders, Hazel Manuel and Mary Miller.