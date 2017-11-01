BASILE~It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Agnes Johnson Fontenot announces her passing on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 in the comfort of her home at the age of 88. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 1:00 pm on Thursday, November 02, 2017 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Basile. Entombment will follow in the St. Augustine Mausoleum with Father Brown Celebrant.

Agnes was a Parishioner of the Church of Annunciation in Duralde. She loved Cajun music but most of all she loved her family and friends. She was a loving and wonderful mother to three children; a son, Rowdy J. Fontenot and wife, Joan of Basile; two daughters, Carol Meche and husband, Ambrose of Basile and Cecelia Aycock and husband, Glenn of Alvin, TX; a loving sister to her brother, Joe Johnson and wife, Mary of Evangeline and a sister, Irene Fruge of Basile; a wonderful grandmother to six grandchildren, Nicole Clavier, Glenn Aycock, Jr., Michael Ortego, Rona Pless, Dustin and Daris Fontenot and four step grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren and fourteen step great grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends. Agnes will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis J. Fontenot; her parents, Amar and Osea Vidrine Johnson; her brother, Curtis Johnson, Sr. and a great grandson, Austin LeBouef.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Basile on Wednesday, November 1st from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm and again on Thursday, November 2nd from 8:00 am until time of services. Deacon Jim Cormier will recite a Rosary at 6:30 pm Wednesday.

