Amber Kristen Lee Soileau

MAMOU- Funeral Services will be held at a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial for Amber Lee Soileau, 34, at St. Ann's Catholic Church on Monday, July, 3, 2017 who passed away on Friday, June 30, 2017 at Lafayette General surrounded by her loved ones.

Father Austin Leger will be celebrating the mass and conducting the funeral services.

Burial will take place in New St. Ann's Cemetery.

Amber graduated from Eunice High School in 2001; where she was a member of the basketball team and played the Clarinet in the band. She enjoyed playing tennis in high school and after she graduated. Amber also loved to read and write.

Her memories will live on through her family. She is survived by her husband of 7 years, Mitch Soileau, son, Sidney Rougeau and parents Robert & Linda Lee.

Amber now rests with her paternal grandparents, Sidney and Sweetie Lee and maternal grandparents, Daniel and Rita Courville.

The family request that visitation be observed at Ardoin's Funeral Home of Mamou on Sunday, July 2, 2017 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM. A rosary will be recited by Deacon David Guillory at 6:00 PM on Sunday, July 2, 2017. Visitation will resume Monday from 8:00 AM until time of service.

Pallbearers for the service are Eric Ardoin, Troy Fontenot, Caleb Duplechin, Luke Duplechin, Brandon Brown and Keith Brown. Honorary Pallbearers are Anthony Manuel and Josh Bellard.

Family and friends may view the online obituary and/or leave condolences for the family at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.