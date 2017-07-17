Angela Fruge Reed

EUNICE~It is with the heaviest hearts and great sadness that the family of Angie Fruge Reed announces her passing on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at her home at the age of 51. Her passing was a sudden and unexpected loss for her family. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 1:00 pm at Ardoin's Funeral Home Chapel in Eunice on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Interment will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Deacon Jim Cormier officiating.

Angie loved the outdoors and animals but her favorite animal was the wolf. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her especially her son, Hunter Reed and his fiancé, Ally; her mother, Wedna V. Fruge; her brother, Keith Fruge and wife, Tammie all of Duralde; as well as extended family and friends. "The most painful goodbyes are the ones that are never said and never explained."

She is preceded in death by her father, Roland Fruge and her brother, Randy Fruge.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 from 8:00 am until time of services.

