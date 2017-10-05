Lafayette – Catholic funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 4, 201,7 at 1 p.m. in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Anna Mae Webb Huval, 79, who passed away Friday, September 29, 2017.

Deacon Kenneth Soignier will conduct the funeral services. Virginia Webb and Michelle Alleman will be the lectors. Interment will follow the services in Calvary Cemetery.

She is survived by one son, Norris “T-Brud” C. (Mindy) Huval of Breaux Bridge; two daughters, Charlotte (Carroll) Blanchard of New Iberia, and Madeline (Greg) Harshberger of Chillicothe, Ill.; one sister, Clara (Clevens) Bijeaux of Breaux Bridge; one brother, Peter Paul (Virginia) Webb of Lafayette; six grandchildren, Danielle Pope, Charly (Timothy) Hawk, Kenneth “PJ” (Megan) Pope Jr., Matthew Harshberger, Elizabeth “Buzzy” Harshberger and Samuel Harshberger; and her great-grandson, Kenny Hawk.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Nathan Huval; her great-grandson, Jasper Hawk; her parents, Isabelle and Antoine Webb; two sisters, Eunice LeBlanc and Shirley LeBlanc; and one brother, Charles Webb.

Anna Mae was born and raised in Lafayette. She worked side by side with her husband, Nathan, as a co-owner of N.H.S. Electric for 50 years. After their retirement, she worked as a cheerful greeter at Wal-Mart for over nine years.

In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, dancing, scrapbooking, sewing, cooking, fishing, gardening and going to the casino.

At her kitchen table, she graciously visited with countless friends and family over a hot, fresh pot of Dark Roast Community Coffee. She will always be remembered as a selfless, loving, and compassionate lady by everyone who knew her. Her family will forever cherish her warmth and devotion.

Pallbearers will be Norris C. Huval, Madeline Harshberger, Kenneth “PJ” Pope Jr., Elizabeth Harshberger, Timothy Hawk, Peter Webb, Bentley Bijeaux and Carroll Blanchard. Honorary pallbearer is Kenny Hawk.

Visitation hours will be held on Tuesday, October 3, 2017, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., and resume on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, from 8 a.m. until the time of service. A rosary will be led by Virginia and Peter Webb on Tuesday evening at 7 pm.

Walters Funeral Home, (337-706-8941), 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of funeral arrangements.