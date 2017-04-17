EUNICE~With deep sadness the family announces the passing of Anthony "Tony" Fuselier on Friday, April 14, 2017 at Lafayette General Medical Center at the age of 64, surrounded by his family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 2:00 pm at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Eunice. Rite of Committal will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Msgr. Romero Celebrant.

Tony's priorities were The Lord, St. Ed's and family. He was a Safety Project Manager, a former Chief of Police, enjoyed cooking and doing for others. He was an honorary sideline trainer for at least thirty five years as well as one of the founders of the Joe Nagata Memorial Jamboree. Tony was a good and faithful servant. He will be truly missed by all the lives he has touched.

Tony was a loving brother to four siblings, Denise Nelson, Michelle Andrus and husband, Mike and Patrick Rainville all of Eunice and Scott Neal of TX; a wonderful godfather to Scott Nelson, Ivan Rainville, Lindsay Cleland and William Nelson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Cagey and Willie Mae Fuselier and a nephew, Ross Michael Andrus.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice, on Monday, April 17th from 10:00 am until time of services on Tuesday. Father Abadie will recite a Rosary at 7:00 pm Monday.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Edmund School, Tony Fuselier Scholarship.