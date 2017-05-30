Antoinette Guillory passed away on Monday, May 29, 2017, at the age of 68.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at 11:00 AM at Quirk & Son Funeral Home in Eunice.

Deacon David Guillory will officiate.

She is survived by one brother, Phil Guillory and wife Jo of Basile; one sister, Pam Derakhsham of Florida.

Antoinette was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Callice Guillory and Winnie Mae Fuselier Benvillian.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM at Quirk & Son Funeral Home.

Quirk & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.