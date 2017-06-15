IOTA~It is with great sadness that the family of August Sheldon Dietz announces his passing on June 14, 2017 at the Heart Hospital of Lafayette at the age of 68. A memorial service to honor the life and memory of August Dietz will be announced at a later date.

August will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him especially his two brothers, Rodney Charles Dietz of Bastrop, TX and Edjes Ray Dietz of Lake Charles as well as extended family and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Lola Hebert Dietz and two brothers, Michael Henry and Melvin James Dietz.

