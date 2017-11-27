Brandon Jay Achten passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2017, at the age of 38.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2017, at 7:00 PM. at Freedom Baptist Church.

At the request of the family visitation will begin on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at

Freedom Baptist Church in Eunice.

Brandon is survived by his mother; Denise Guidry, one sister; Angel Sylestine and husband Burley, two nieces;

Macy Bihm, Grace Bihm, two nephews; Connor Bihm, Spencer Bihm.

Brandon was preceded in death by his father, Michael Achten.

In Lieu of flowers funeral donations would be a blessing.

Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice is in charge of the arrangements.