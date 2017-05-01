The name Brandon is synonymous with greatness. A true, polished gentleman in every respect of the word, he always dressed to impress. It is hard to describe the effect that this young man had on the lives he encountered; Brandon was always encouraging and supportive . Combined with a beautiful personality, he possessed a mesmerizing smile and a twinkle in his eye. His laughter was infectious, and his hugs were enormous and always followed by ''I love you.'' Brandon lived his life, taking full advantage of every moment.

Brandon was a 2008 graduate of Pine Prairie High School where he was salutatorian of his class. He attended McNeese State University and LSUE, majoring in business and English. Brandon started his own company, had the prestigious position of CEO of Barcarr Business Solutions, and recently obtained his Texas realtor's license. Being a social butterfly, Brandon adored the arts and loved to explore the world around him. He was truly a success in every aspect of his life.

Brandon Joseph Berzas lived an amazing twenty-seven years. He leaves behind those who adored and loved him, including his parents, father Johnny and step mother Janie Berzas of Reddell; mother Kathleen Blanchard of Houston; grandparents Gloria Bergeron of Reddell, Hubert Blanchard of Eunice, and Edrick and Diana Berzas of Mamou; godchildren Aubree and Thaylen; brothers Chedwick J. Blanchard of Ville Platte and Trevor Blanchard of Deville; sisters Victoria Ardoin of Pine Prairie and Chasity Hobson and her husband, Rolan, of Mamou. He is also survived by numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and many close friends.

A celebration of Brandon's life will begin at 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 3, 2017 until Thursday May 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Ardoin's Funeral Home of Mamou. Visitation will then be moved and resume at the Church of Christ in Pine Prairie until time of service at 2:00 PM. Brandon will be laid to rest in Bieber Cemetery in Mamou

Family and friends may view the online obituary and/or sign the online guestbook at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.

Ardoin's Funeral Home of Mamou has been entrusted with all the arrangements: