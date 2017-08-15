EUNICE~It is with great sadness that the family of Brian Michael Doyle announces his passing on Monday, August 14, 2017 at his residence at the age of 49.

Brian a resident of Eunice formerly of Connecticut was a great artist, he made many things and gave to people as a kind gesture.

He served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corp.

Brian will be missed by all who knew and loved him especially his parents, Michael and Muguette Doyle of Leesburg, FL; a sister, Shari Franzen and husband, Peter

of Rocky Hill, CT; grandmother, Esther Doyle of East Hartford, CT; nephews, Jacob and Adam Franzen; and his Louisiana family, The Lafleur's, Murphy, Rosemary, Greg and Spike;

as well as extended family and friends.