LANSE MEG-It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Brooke Renee Saucier announces her passing on Saturday, June 03, 2017 at the age of 31.

At the request of the family, visitation will begin at Ardoin's Funeral Home of Mamou on Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m until 10:00 p.m. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Monday, June 5, 2017 from 8:00 AM until time of service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church on Monday at 1:30 p.m. Brooke will be laid to rest at Reed Cemetery. Father David Hebert of Basile will preside over all services.

Brooke brought much joy into the lives of everyone she knew. Despite her disability she was always positive, and had the best attitude. Her beautiful smile and blue eyes would light up the room. Brooke loved country music, and she enjoyed vacationing in Florida. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

She will be greatly missed by those that loved her including her parents, Tim and Christine Saucier of Lanse Meg; brother Alex Saucier and wife Heather of Lake Charles; nephew, Jackson Saucier of Lake Charles; grandparents, Don and Betty Saucier of Lanse Meg; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She now rests with her grandparents JB & Enola Darbonne.

Family and friends may view the online obituary and/or leave words of comfort for the family at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.

