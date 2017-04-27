Burton Lucas Picard passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at the age of 6 months old.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 28, 2017, at 1:00 PM. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church

with burial to follow at Pilgrim Rest Cemetery. Pastor Orville Rogers will officiate.

Visitation will begin on Friday, April 28, 2017 at 9:30 AM until time of services at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.

Burton is survived by his parents Shane R. Picard and Megan H. Ortego of Breaux Bridge, La.,

one sister; Evie Rose Picard, his maternal grandparents; Dana and Suzanne Ortego, his paternal grandparents;

Roxanne B. Slade and husband Dan and David Picard and wife Beverly, Great grandmothers;

Georga Ortego, Camy Marcantel and Viola Marcantel, Aunt Kaitlin Ortego and Uncle and godfather Mason Ortego,

Aunt and godmother Terin Gary and Uncle Nikolas Picard.

Burton was preceded in death by his Great grandfathers; Burton Ortego, Audris Picard and Louis Bourque,

Great Grandmother, Merlene Bourque.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Maddie's Footprints at Attn: Donations, PO Box 404, Youngsville, La. 70592.