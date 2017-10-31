Mamou- Funeral Services will be held at a 12:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial for Byron Soileau,75, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Mamou on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. Byron passed away Sunday, October 29, 2017 at Acadian Medical Center in Eunice, La. Interment will follow in the New St. Ann's Cemetery.

Father Billy Massey, pastor of St. Ann's Catholic Church will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the Funeral Services.

Byron served his country in the United States Air Force and the Merchant Marines. He was an active member of VFW, American Legion, Knights of Columbus and was also a Commander of the VFW in Mamou.

His memories will live on through his family. He is survived by his son, Jody Soileau of Baker, La and one daughter Melissa Soileau and Jon ''Scot'' Seibt of Carrollton, Tx; two grandchildren, Nathaniel A. Seibt and Ian A. Seibt; three brothers, Carol Soileau and Mary McDaniel of Reddell, Jerry Soileau of Mamou and Kenneth Soileau and Gayle of Sunshine, La

Byron is preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Exina Soileau, his wife, Rita D. Soileau, two brothers, James B. Soileau and Ronald L. Soileau and two sisters, Ellarene S. Kilgore and Emma D. Fontenot

The Soileau family request that visitation be observed at Ardoin's Funeral Home of Mamou on Monday, October 30, 2017 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM. A rosary will be recited in his honor Monday at 6:00 PM by Deacon Gary Gaudin. The funeral home will reopen on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

