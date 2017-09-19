BASILE~It is with the heaviest hearts that the family of Caspereen "Casper" Johnson announces his passing on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at The Grace Care Center in Katy, TX at the age of 83. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Basile. Entombment will follow in the St. Augustine Mausoleum with Deacon Gary Gaudin officiating.

Caspereen known to many as Casper was a native of Basile and a resident of Katy, TX. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. He was a barber for 65 years and cut hair till he was 80 years old. He lived to work because being a barber was his passion. Casper loved to hunt and be a shade tree mechanic but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him especially his wife of 57 years, Helen A. Johnson of Katy, TX; his son, Gary Johnson and wife, Donna of Katy, TX; his daughter, Cecilia Bellon and husband, Mark of Houston; the three joys of his life his grandchildren, Jacob Johnson and wife, Lauren and their son, Luke, David Johnson and wife, Rachael and Stephen Regan; two step grandsons, Alex and Ian Bellon ;a step granddaughter, Taylor Sonnier; as well as extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Renos and Lelia Ardoin Johnson and a sister, Ellen Dale Fruge.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Basile on Tuesday, September 19th from 11:00 am until 9:00 pm and again on Wednesday, September 20th from 7:00 am until time of services. A Rosary will be held at 6:30 pm Tuesday.

Family and friends may view this obituary and sign the guestbook at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com

Ardoin's Funeral Home of Basile, 1210 South Ryan, (337)432-6726 is in charge of arrangements.