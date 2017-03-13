EUNICE~It is with the heaviest hearts that the family of Charles "Charlie" Anthony Riviere announces his passing on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Carpenter House in Lafayette at the age of 69. A Celebration of Life will be Celebrated at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Ardoin's Funeral Home Chapel in Eunice. Interment will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Deacon Gary Gaudin officiating.

Charles loved and enjoyed car and bike races of all kinds. Throughout his life, he was a car salesman, a mechanic, and an all around automotive enthusiast. Above all, he was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife, Judy Costanza Riviere of Holden, LA; his six loving children, Donna R. Taveney, and husband, Bryan of Lake Charles, LA, Toni R. Martin, and husband, Travis of Ridgeland, MS, Kimberley R. Wall, and husband, Glen of Brentwood, CA, Melanie R. Guillory, and husband, Varden of Eunice, Chuck Riviere and wife, Allie of Carencro, and Jon Paul Riviere of New Orleans, LA; his two sisters, Jo Ann Bishop and husband, Russell of Valley, AL, and Tanya Waddell and husband, Forrest of Ville Platte; his half-brother, Ray Matt and wife, Susan of Eunice; his eleven grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Ima Lee Riviere Matt; brother, Thomas Lee Irvin; and great grandchild, Dane Scott Dugar.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Wednesday, March 15th from 4:00pm until 10:00pm, and again on Thursday, March 16th from 8:00am until time of service. Deacon Gary Gaudin will be recite a Rosary at 6:00 pm Wednesday evening.

Ardoin's Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 W. Laurel Ave., 337.457.3371 is in charge of arrangements.