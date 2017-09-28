December 6, 1935 ~ September 22, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at an 11:00 AM on Friday, September 29, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Claude Bernard Melebeck Jr., 81, who died Friday, September 22, 2017 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Fr. Daniel Picard officiating the services.

Claude proudly served his country in the United States Army. He obtained his PHD from Louisiana State University. Claude was a college professor at Louisiana State University of Alexandria for over three decades.

Claude is survived by his nephew, Donald J. Froning, Jr. and wife Martina Kamaka of Kaneohe, Hawaii; great niece, Kaleialoha Froning; and great nephew, Kekoa Froning.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Bernard Melebeck, Sr. and the former Martha Broussard; and sister, Claudette Melebeck.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 300 Pere Megret St., on Friday, September 29, 2017 from 10:00 AM until time of services. A rosary being prayed at 10:30 AM.

