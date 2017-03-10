GI or Claude Velton Clark Jr was 72 when he died in Waller, TX on February 25, 2017. He died after a long battle with cancer.

GI was born in Eunice, LA on July 16, 1944 the son of Claude V. Clark, Sr and Antoinette (Tee) Clark.

He is survived by: Brother and sister-in-law: John and Sylvia Clark; Sister: Claudia Clark; Sister and brother-in-law: Toni Clark and Rick Mangold; Sons: David Brent Clark, Shannon Rogers Ore, Jonathon Kelly Ore; Daughter-in-law: Lisa Clare Clark; Grandson: Garret Joseph Clark; Nephews: Jeremy Clark, Travis LeJeune, Jared Clark and Tyler LeJeune.

He attended high school at Colegio Nueva Granada in Bogota, Colombia until his transfer his sophomore year to New Mexico Military Institute. He then attended college at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss).

Throughout his life he spent time in the oilfield both in US and overseas. He was a man of many talents and was always willing to help others especially designing, building or repairing almost anything.

He found his true calling with horses. He had a talent for taking difficult horses and giving them a second chance and he taught people of all ages to ride and appreciate horses. He leaves behind many cowboys and cowgirls who both touched his life as he touched theirs.

He had an infectious smile and an amazing heart and he will be truly missed by his family and all those whose lives he touched.