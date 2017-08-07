Clifton Prudhomme

A funeral service for Cliff Prudhomme, 94, will be held on Tuesday, August 8, at 11:00 AM

at Quirk & Son Funeral home with burial to follow at Bellow Cemetery.

Deacon David Guillory will officiate.

Visitation will begin on Monday, August 7, from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM.

A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 PM.

The funeral home will reopen on Tuesday, August 8 at 8:00 AM

Cliff is survived by a sister-in-law, Elia Prudhomme, and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews..

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Orphize Prudhomme;

his brothers, Claude, Tom and Rodney Prudhomme

sisters, Luna Bellard, Lelia Dupre and Iris Aguillard.

Cliff served his country in World War in the United States Army.

He was the recipient of the Purple Heart Medal.