BASILE~It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Collene H. Stockwell announces her passing on Friday, October 13, 2017 at Mercy Regional Hospital in Ville Platte with her loving family by her side. She was 78. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at Ardoin's Funeral Home Chapel in Basile. Burial will follow in the Protestant Cemetery with Rev. Dan Husak officiating.

The focus of her life was her loving family especially her precious grandchildren and great grandchildren. Collene was a fun-loving and devoted wife of 59 years to W.R. ''Nookie'' Stockwell of Basile; an amazing mother to three children, Mike Stockwell and wife, Donna, Bill Stockwell and Sandi Bergeron and husband, Kevin all of Basile; a loving sister to three , Laverne Putnam of Elton, Geraldine Steinmetz of Lafayette and Neoma Aston of Bixby, OK; an adoring big granny to thirteen grandchildren, Kayla, Emily, Crystal, Ashley, Leah, Taylor, Anita, Greg, Morgan, Storm, Tye, Whitni and Daniel and twenty three great grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Lillian Hill Hutson and a brother, Raymond Eugene Hutson.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Basile on Tuesday, October 17th from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and again on Wednesday, October 18th from 7:00 am until time of services.

