BASILE-It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Curvin Wayne Johnson announces his passing on Friday, July 28, 2017 at the Camelot Place in Rayne at the age of 78. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, July 31, 2017 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Basile. Rite of committal will follow in the St. Augustine Cemetery with Father Brown Celebrant.

Curvin enjoyed tending to cattle, hunting, fishing, gardening and going to the ranch with his boys. He loved his grandchildren, great grandchildren and his family. He was a member of the rabbit hunting club, Le Taiyou de Basile, and was a business owner for a paint inspection company offshore. A loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, Curvin will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him, especially his wife , Rose Marie Landry Johnson of Basile; sons, Michael Wayne Johnson and wife, Raedonna of Mamou, and William ''Bill'' Joseph Johnson and wife, Renee of Basile; daughter, Jeanne Johnson Ortego of Lafayette; eight grandchildren, Seth Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Katie Ortego, Stephen Ramirez, Jr., Alexis Johnson Miller, William Johnson, Brianna Ramirez, and John Christian Johnson; and two great grandchildren, Presley Rose Miller and Ayden Claire Johnson; as well as extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Hazel Marie Stroderd Johnson; and foster brother, John V. ''Tiny'' Johnson.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Basile on Sunday, July 30th from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and again on Monday, July 31st from 8:00 am until time of services. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Sunday by Deacon Gary Gaudin.

Ardoin's Funeral Home of Basile, 1210 S. Ryan, (337)432.6726 is in charge of arrangements.