Cynthia Fuselier passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2017, at the age of 58.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November, 25, 2017, at 10:00 AM at

St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Eunice. Fr. Matt Hebert will officiate.

She is survived by her mother, Beverly Morine Vidrine of Eunice; her companion, Joe Wilson of

Hackberry; three daughters, Amber Vidrine and husband Ryan of Eunice, Heather Miller of Sulphur, and

Kasie Miller of Sulphur; two brothers, Kenneth Fuselier of Durald and Rodney Brent Vidrine of Duralde;

one step-brother, Michael Vidrine and wife Ann of Eunice; two sisters, Christine Golden and husband Larry of

Houston, TX, and Elizabeth Boone and husband Steven of Eunice; eight grandchildren.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her father, Roland Fuselier.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held on Friday, November 24, 2017, from 12:00 PM until 10:00 PM

at Quirk & Son Funeral Home in Eunice. A rosary will be prayed at 5:30 PM by Deacon Gary Gaudin. The funeral

home will reopen on Saturday for visitation at 8:00 AM until time of service.

