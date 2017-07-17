BASILE~It is with much sorrow that the family of Dalbert Ray Fontenot, Jr. announces his passing on Friday, July 14, 2017 at his home at the age of 60. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Basile with Father Brown Celebrant. Inurnment will follow in the St. Augustine Mausoleum.

Dalbert served his country proudly in the United States Army. He loved to bar-b-que and drink a cold beer with his family. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather and friend and will be missed by all who knew and loved him especially his nine children, Mitchell Boenig, Jr. of Basile, Catherine Fontenot of Texas, Patrick Fontenot of Rayne, Christine Talamo of Lafayette, Michael Fontenot of Daisetta, TX, Jordan, John Jesse, Trey and Olivia Fontenot all of Basile; two brothers, David Fontenot of Toledo Bend and Dennis Fontenot of Sulphur; two sisters, Debra Brooks of Youngsville and Donna Millan of Ventura, CA; ten grandchildren, Mason Smith, Ansleigh Fontenot, Emma Boenig, Cade Fontenot, Slade Cart, Quinn Fontenot, Sy Boenig, Patrick Fontenot, Rhett and Rhen Fontenot; as well as extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Catherine James Fontenot and his parents, Dalbert and Deloras Burg Fontenot, Sr.

Family and friends may view this obituary and sign the guestbook at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com

Ardoin's Funeral Home of Basile, 1210 South Ryan, (337)432.6726 is in charge of arrangements.