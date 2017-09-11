EUNICE-It is with heavy hearts that the family of Darlene DeHarde Faul announces her passing on Friday, September 08, 2017 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 55. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 2:30 pm on Monday, September 11, 2017 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Eunice. Rite of Committal will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Msgr. Robert Romero Celebrant.

Darlene was a retired teacher, teaching for 20 years with the Vermillion Parish School Board. She was a loving and devoted wife, daughter, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her especially her husband of ten years, Elton Faul, Jr. of Eunice; mother, Madeline Blanchard DeHarde of Luling; daughters, Renee Hebert Harrington and husband, Reggie of Abbeville, and Victoria Lee Hebert of Eunice; step daughter, Christa Faul Fontenot of Eunice; sisters, Deborah Vial Cooney and husband, Michael, and Diane Robert and husband, Neil, all of Luling; six grandchildren, Luke Joseph, Lane Jackson, Leah Kate, and Ryan Randall Harrington, Brittany Faul and Taylor Murray; as well as extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Victor Joseph DeHarde; and brother in-law, Leon Vial

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Sunday, September 10th from 3:00 pm until 10:00 pm, and again on Monday, September 11th from 8:00 am until time of services. Deacon David Guillory will recite a Rosary at 6:00 pm Sunday.

