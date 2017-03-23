Darrell James Brasseaux passed away on Wednesday March 22, 2017 at the age of 57.

Darrell is survived by his son Dillion Brasseaux of Mamou, two daughters;

Summer Rachal and Eric of Lake Charles and Skylie Iverson and Charles of Point Blue;

two brothers; Daniel Brasseaux and Jamaine of Chataignier and John Brent Brasseaux

and Gerise of Chataignier and one grandchild Paisley Brasseaux.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Moise and Lola Brasseaux; one sister,

Melissa Brasseaux and one brother Russell Brasseaux.

No Memorial Service has been set at this time.

Burial will take place at Our Lady of Mt. Caramel in Chataignier at a later date.

Quirk and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.