David Pousson passed away on Tuesday April 4, 2017, at the age of 70.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday April 7, 2017, at 11:00 AM. at

St. Edward's Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Edwards Cemetery.

Fr. Sonny Brown will officiate.

Visitation will begin on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 1:30 PM until 10:00 PM.

A rosary will be prayed on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 7:00 PM.

David is survived by three sons; Andrew Pousson of Lafayette, La, Matt Pousson of Eunice, La.

and Adam Pousson and wife Valerie of Orange Grove, Tx , one daughter; Robin Hebert, six brothers;

Eddie Pousson of Singapore, Danny Pousson of Fr. Myers, Fl, Nicky Pousson of Elton,

Richard Pousson of Lake Charles, La, Lyndon Pousson of Reserve, La. and Allen Pousson of Jennings, La.,

two sisters; Mary Ann Thibodeaux of Eunice and Stella Duhon of Crowley,

six grandchildren; Raegan, Ariel, Ava, Jolie, Marilyn and Jaxon.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Pousson and Edna Brown Pousson, one brother;

Andrew Pousson, and his wife, Carolyn Sattler Pousson.

The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice, doctors and staff, for the kindness they

showed for out father under their care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital in David's name.