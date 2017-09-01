Delta J. Guillory

MAMOU~ On Thursday, August 31, 2017, God called Delta home. Cherishing fond memories of him will be his loving wife: Loretta G. Guillory of Reddell; three sons, Jerome Xavior Guillory and wife, Sheila A. Guillory of Vidrine, Joseph Delta Guillory of Kaplan and Ted Dwayne Paul Guillory and wife, Gwendolyn Eve Guillory of Reddell; two daughters, Ann Frances G. Vidrine of Ville Platte and Christine G. Soileau and husband, J. Rickie Soileau also of Ville Platte; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Delta served his country in the United States Navy in World War II; he was a member of Veterans of Foreign War American Legion Post 123 and the Knights of Columbus

Mr. Delta was a member of ''Senior Friends'' in Surgery and ICU Waiting room at Savoy Medical Center; He volunteered for 12 years with Hospice. Rode many fundraiser Harley Davidson Bike Rides with his local club and private motorcycle rides with friends. He loved his animals; horses, milk cows and bulls, pigs, chickens, dogs, cats and such. Delta loved dancing, singing, whistling, and especially his French music. Delta built many wooden pieces of furniture in his big backyard shop, in which he also mechanized all his family's vehicles, motorcycles etc. He left his mark on all his children's homes; rental or owned by servicing electrical wiring, plumbing and painting entire home inside and out. Delta was also known to be a wonderful grandfather that took his grandchildren camping and making a camp fire on the Easton property. He would load up all the grandchildren in the back of the truck to bring them swimming.

He will now rest in Heaven with his parents, Harvey Bay Guillory of Easton and Rita Fontenot Guillory. One daughter in-law, Eileen Guillory and a grandson, Brock Guillory, they surely await his arrival with open arms and joyous hearts.

At the request of the Guillory family A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 4, 2017, 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church with Father Joshua Guillory as Celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow in the Ardoin Cemetery in Easton.

Family and friends may view the obituary, sign the guestbook, and/or send condolences online at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.

Ardoin's Funeral Home in Mamou is in charge of arrangements. 337.468.5231.