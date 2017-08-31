Dennis Gean Courville passed away on Thursday, August 31 2017, at the age of 72.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 4, 2017, at 1:00 PM at Quirk and Son Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Courville Cemetery in Eunice. Deacon Chuck Ortego will officiate.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held on Sunday, September 3, 2017,

from 11:00 AM until 10:00 PM at Quirk & Son Funeral Home. The funeral home will reopen on

Monday for visitation at 8:00 AM until time of service.

He is survived by his wife; Clara Roy Courville of Basile, one daughter; Denise Clark of Branson, MO

and partner Cody Ponson, one sister; Vicki C. Fuselier and husband David of Eunice,

one brother; Keith Courville of Eunice, one son in law; Stephen Clark of Oakdale, La.,

three grandchildren; Candace Clark and fiancé Levi Erwin, Zachary Clark and Shannon Clark,

one great grandchild, Savannah Rose Erwin.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis Courville and Verna Mae Fontenot Courville,

two brothers; Kenneth Courville and Allen Roy Courville, one sister, Jennifer Miller.

Quirk & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements