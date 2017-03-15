EUNICE ~ Visitation for Dennis Orlando “Denden’’ Ceasar, age 41, will be held on Friday, March 17, 2017 from 8:00 am to 10:00 am with funeral services following at 10:00 am, both at Golden Star Baptist Church in Eunice, LA. Burial will follow in the Mount Olive Cemetery in Eunice, LA with Rev. Matthew Alfred officiating.

Dennis Orlando “Denden’’ Ceasar passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 10:47 am at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Eunice, LA.

Dennis enjoyed playing basketball, cooking, dominoes, the outdoors, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his mother, Evelina M. Ceasar of Eunice, LA; two daughters, Meagan Collins of Opelousas, LA and Desataya Pamela Ann Jones of Ville Platte, LA; two brothers, Sylvester Ceasar of Eunice, LA and Phillip Thomas of Lake Charles, LA; one sister, Trudy Ceasar of Eunice, LA; and 1 grandchild.

Dennis is preceded in death by his father, John A LeBlanc; maternal grandparents, Willie and Lillie Ceasar; paternal grandfather, Dudley LeBlanc.

Pallbearers will be: Corey Woods, Willis Ceasar, Louis Thomas, Joseph Edwards, Roney LeBlanc and Daveon Lee.

Frank Brothers Funeral Home, 150 Townhome Drive, (337) 457-7533 of Eunice, LA is in charge of arrangements.